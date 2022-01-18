Corinthians officially announces full-back Bruno Melo until the end of 2022

Corinthians confirmed, on Monday afternoon, the hiring of left-back and defender Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, on loan, with a contract signed until the end of 2022.

The player has been training with the alvinegro cast since the week, but the official announcement had not yet taken place because of the documentation that Leão needed to send to the leaders of Timão.

“I am very happy to be here. I’ve played against Corinthians here and it’s very difficult to have the crowd against them. Now, I’m going to do my best with Fiel’s support and, together with my teammates, we’re going in search of the season’s goals”, commented the athlete.

Bruno Melo plays both on the side and in the defense. In last Sunday’s training game, before being announced, it was used in the second way. Corinthians beat Inter de Limeira 1-0, with a goal from Du Queiroz.

With this confirmation, Corinthians has two reinforcements announced for the season. Paulinho is the other name. Besides them, the club is expected to announce two more this week: goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, and defender Robson Bambu, currently at Nice, France. Diego Costa is the target of the time to assume the number 9.

