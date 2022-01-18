Corinthians officials detail negotiations with Cavani and Surez

The great soap opera involving Corinthians in 2022 is the search for hiring a new striker for the season. Once again, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes returned to talk about the topic and especially about the Uruguayans Cavani and Luis Suárez.

About Manchester United’s number 21, who spoke was the football manager. Alessandro explained that Corinthians made inquiries for the Uruguayan, but that there was nothing more than that, since the striker has a contract until the middle of the year with the English club.

“Corinthians did not make a proposal, consulted on behalf of Cavani’s brother and there was nothing official. Hard to say, he is a Manchester player with a current contract. Corinthians’ position is clear in the market, we are not investing, they are athletes at the end of their contract. If tomorrow is free on the market and you want to hear a proposal from Corinthians, it may be“, said the former player and captain of Timão to Arena SBT.

On the other hand, who spoke about the possible arrival of Luis Suárez was Roberto de Andrade. The football director ruled out any conversation with the Atletico Madrid player and even explained how the help of a commercial partner works for the signing of the new nine.

“No, zero, we had no contact with Suárez or his agent. We have a commercial partner who is helping us, he made the investment in hiring Paulinho. And the striker who will do this financial part is this partner, who will help us a lot. Because of this, there’s no point in bringing in a player who doesn’t have noise and weight, that’s why it was talked about in all these players“, explained Robert.

“Cavani has a contract until May, we talked to his brother, he doesn’t know if he’s going to renew the contract or not, he’ll only find out closer so he can give an answer. We won’t wait until May… Everyone likes me. I like Diego Costa, as I like Cavani too, but I think it’s more like Corinthians“, concluded the Corinthians leader.

