Corinthians prepares contract and awaits goalkeeper Ivan for exams this Tuesday | Corinthians

Corinthians awaits goalkeeper Ivan for medical examinations at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday morning. If approved, the player must sign a four-season contract with Timão.

The negotiation with Ponte Preta, owner of 100% of Ivan’s economic rights, is advanced, and the clubs are already exchanging contractual minutes. According to Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, Timão will buy 50% of the athlete’s rights – the manager did not want to say the amount that will be paid.

Ivan’s tests should have been carried out last week, but had to be postponed after the player was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ivan is close to exchanging Ponte Preta for Corinthians

Although it has 100% of the goalkeeper’s economic rights and a contract with him until April 2023, Ponte should not receive anything for the transfer. That’s because Macaca contracted loans of around R$ 12 million with the company that manages Ivan’s career and used the athlete as payment guarantee.

– Corinthians will only do the deal if it has legal certainty. What exists is a conversation between Corinthians and Ponte for Corinthians to acquire 50% of the goalkeeper’s rights. That’s what we’ve been talking about, our legal department is attentive. From what we have of information, there is no problem regarding the player. What exists is an agreement that Ponte made with a creditor in relation to a debt that existed, I can’t even give you details because that’s not up to Corinthians. What is up to us is if the player has conditions, if the contract is registered and if he has any kind of attachment. All this has been raised and we found no problem. So, in his case, Corinthians would make a small investment, but would do it to acquire 50% of the rights if the deal goes out – said Duilio Monteiro Alves.

If everything goes as planned, Ivan will arrive at Timão to shadow Cássio, who is 34 years old and recently renewed his contract until 2024.

The club also has Guilherme Pezão, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli. The latter warned the alvinegra board that he wants to be permanently negotiated, as he does not see many chances to act.

Ivan competed in the Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020 and was even called up by coach Tite to the senior team in 2019. In the past, the goalkeeper has been the target of European giants such as Milan and Barcelona.

So far, Corinthians has announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho and left-back Bruno Melo for 2022. In addition to Ivan, the club is close to closing with defender Robson Bambu, who will be loaned by Nice, from France, for a year. .