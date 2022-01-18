Corinthians recalls the debuts of great players in its history

THE Corinthians recalled, this Monday, the debut of three great names in its history. The first of them was by ex-wing Alessandro, who is now football manager at the club, exactly 14 years ago.

On January 17, 2008, under the command of Mano Menezes, the then player made his debut with the Timão shirt to about 30,000 fans. The game was against Guarani, for the first round of the Campeonato Paulista, with a 3-0 victory at Morumbi. After his debut, he would be part of one of the club’s most successful moments.

“It is impossible for any athlete who arrived at Corinthians in 2008 to imagine that five years later he would have conquered everything we have achieved. I just have to thank you, because it was something more unprecedented and exciting than the other”, said Alessandro.

He won the titles of Série B (2008), Paulista (2009) and Copa do Brasil (2009). Then it got even better: Campeonato Brasileiro (2011), Copa Libertadores (2012) and Mundial (2012). He would still lift the 2013 Paulista and Recopa Sul-Americana cups.

After retiring from the pitch, he became technical coordinator and currently commands the position of football manager under Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Another name remembered was that of Jorge Henrique, who made his “difficult” debut against Estudiantes on January 17, 2009, exactly 13 years ago. He scored two goals in the 5-1 rout over the team in a friendly that had Ronaldo, a new reinforcement, in the Pacaembu stand. In total, there were five seasons, with 216 games, 30 goals and six cups.

Finally, on January 17, 1986, 36 years ago, Wilson Mano played his first game with the white shirt. Midfielder of origin, he made his debut in a 3-0 victory over Grasshopper, from Switzerland, in a match valid for the Cidade de Santos Summer Tournament, in Vila Belmiro.

In total, Mano played 405 matches, the 17th player who most wore the Corinthians shirt to date. He scored 34 goals and won Paulista (1988) and Brasileiro (1990).

