Corinthians search for 9 reaches five names in the window

Corinthians went on vacation already thinking about a new number 9 for the team, envisioning an even greater drop in Jô’s production and the absence of competitors in the role. With a week of pre-season finished, however, he saw the range reach five different options, without a name arriving to fulfill the desire so far.

THE My Helm reminds you of each of the names mentioned so far, among those admitted by Corinthians and those placed as a target, to be the club’s new striker in the 2022 season.

Cavani

Perhaps the most talked about name, the Uruguayan was consulted by the president himself, Duilio Monteiro Alves, through his brother and agent, Walter Guglielmone. The representative would like to count on the striker and there was good conversation with the agent, but Manchester United’s desire to keep the player speaks louder at the moment.

Suarez

Another personal desire of the president, Suárez was sounded for, like Cavani, only having a contract until the middle of this year. With Atletico Madrid still alive in the Champions League, however, negotiations are unlikely to move forward in January, when Timão want to get the squad ready for Sylvinho.

Diego Costa

Center-forward is currently the most viable business for the club. He resigned with Atlético-MG on Sunday and, as previously conditioned by President Duilio Monteiro Alves, was free to negotiate with Corinthians.

Talisca

Perhaps the shortest-lived soap opera, Talisca even had the possibility of termination reported as close, in addition to the desire to play for Corinthians being public knowledge for some time. Both he and Al-Nassr, his club, denied the information last year, however.

Arthur Cabral

The newest name on the list, Arthur Cabral was linked to the club last weekend. The 23-year-old is based at Basel, Switzerland, and ended last season on a high in European football – the desire to play in the World Cup, however, could weigh on the negotiation.

