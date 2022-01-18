Corinthians starts second week of pre-season with reduced field work

The Corinthians squad started its second pre-season week on Monday afternoon. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho and his commission organized two activities in a reduced field.

The day started with the traditional warm-up on Camp 4. Soon after, on Camp 3, Sylvinho divided his squad into four teams and prepared two activities: two groups aimed to score goals in two small goals positioned on each side, while the the remaining two did a job of exchanging passes on stakes in the reduced field.

While the teams took turns between the two activities, the Corinthians archers trained separately. The group was under the command of trainers Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos throughout Monday.

Due to pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, Roni followed the treatment and did not go to the field. On the other hand, Jô worked in two periods, after missing the first days of pre-season, and performed physical training.

The players return to training at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday. In two training periods, Corinthians will follow the preparation for the debut in the Paulista Championship, which takes place on January 25, at Neo Química Arena, against Ferroviária.

