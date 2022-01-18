Corinthians trains in two periods and prepares the team for a training match; Roni remains out due to injury | Corinthians

Corinthians continued the pre-season at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday, a day of training in two periods. The first, in the morning, featured a tactical confrontation between teams organized by Sylvinho and his coaching staff.

Who normally participated in the activity was left-back Bruno Melo. The 29-year-old has already been announced by Corinthians and is available to Sylvinho.

On the other hand, midfielder Roni continued out of activities. He treats pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and is still unable to work with the rest of the squad, leaving only the club’s physiotherapy.

See too:

+ Piton sees competition increase, but starts year as a starter

+ While triggering reinforcements, the club has exits to define

1 of 3 Renato Augusto and Paulinho in Corinthians training at CT — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Renato Augusto and Paulinho in Corinthians training at CT — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

In the afternoon, the players will have one more tactical activity to define the starting team for the training game against Audax, scheduled for Wednesday. It will be the second match of this kind in the pre-season. The first was against Inter de Limeira, won with a goal scored by Du Queiroz.

In the coming days, training should be reinforced by the presence of defender Robson Bambu and goalkeeper Ivan. Both have an agreement with Corinthians and will be announced in the coming days. The defender on loan from Nice, from France, and the archer sold by Ponte Preta.

2 of 3 Bruno Melo disputes the ball with Gabriel in Corinthians training; ago, Jonathan Cafu and Paulinho observe — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Bruno Melo disputes the ball with Gabriel in Corinthians training; ago, Jonathan Cafu and Paulinho observe — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Corinthians debuts the season on January 25, against Ferroviária, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.