Coronavirus loses 90% of contagion capacity after 20 minutes in the air

THE coronavirus loses most of its ability to infect shortly after being exhaled and is less likely to be contagious over greater distances, a study by the Aerosol Research Center at University of Bristol.

The researchers found that the virus loses 90% of its contagiousness 20 minutes after being expelled into the air and that most of this loss happens in the first five minutes, according to the study, which simulates how the virus behaves after expiration. .

With countries like Spain and Switzerland opening the European debate on an endemic phase of the virus, revelations about the way the virus travels through the air will help guide containment measures. The results of this study, which has not been peer-reviewed, reinforce the notion that the virus is mainly transmitted over short distances, providing a new argument in favor of social distancing and the use of masks as a means of containing infections.

“When you increase the distance, the aerosol is diluted and there is also less risk of infection because the virus loses its infectivity. [como o passar do tempo]”, said Jonathan Reid, director of the research center, in an interview with guardian, who published a story about the study last week.

The findings indicate that the viral particles dry out quickly after leaving the moist, nutrient-rich environment. carbon dioxide From lungs, reducing its ability to infect others. It was found that the air humidity is a determining factor in how quickly these particles are deactivated, with bathrooms and changing rooms posing more of a risk than offices.

At humidity levels below 50%, similar to the dry air found in offices, the virus lost half its ability to spread within five seconds. When humidity rose to 90%, similar to levels in bathrooms and changing rooms, the virus lost infectivity more slowly, with more than half of the particles still contagious after five minutes, the study showed.

THE temperature air, the study says, had no impact on the infectivity of the virus. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU