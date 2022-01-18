Council approves new Adidas contract with Flamengo – Flamengo

Partners since 2013, the club and the supplier sign a contract for another three years

The marriage between Flamengo and Adidas was extended until April 2025. That’s because, the Deliberative Council of the club approved the new contract with the supplier of sports equipment. Voting was done by email and votes are being counted this Tuesday morning (18). However, according to Uol, approval is given as 100% in the corridors of Gávea.

It is worth noting that, with this new contract, Rubro-Negro now has the largest contract on the South American continent. The millionaire amount that will be paid to the Brazilian club is higher than the values ​​of River Plate, which had the biggest contract with Adidas in South America, around R$ 60 million.

Flamengo expects gains of R$ 75 million in the first year of the new contract. Thus, R$ 7 million with the annual payment, R$ 1.5 million in marketing investments, in addition to the end of the transfer of 8.5% of shirt sponsorships to the supplier, with the exception of the master and back.

In this new contract with Adidas, Flamengo will earn royalties, that is, a percentage on product sales. From now on, Rubro-Negro will be entitled to 35% per piece sold – in the previous agreement, the transfer was between 10% and 14%.

In the midst of this, the club’s marketing projects that this amount will reach a minimum value of R$ 25 million fixed. In addition, Flamengo expects net sales to be R$185 million and, therefore, would collect approximately R$64.7 million in royalties per year.