Covid-19 can make it difficult for children to eat well – Revista Crescer

You know that child who even likes to watch while eating? Who likes broccoli, chicory, eats all the carrots and even asks for more? With the pandemic, in some cases, this can all go down the drain and, even the little ones who didn’t give any trouble to feed well start refusing some foods. This is what a document released in the United Kingdom points out.

Child eating (Photo: Shutterstock)

Scientist, physician and professor Carl Philpott, from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, teamed up with the NGO Fifth Senses to offer more information on the subject to parents and health professionals, with recommendations on what to do to try to get around the problem. “We know that approximately 250,000 adults in the UK have suffered from parosmia, as a result of infection by covid-19. But in recent months, we have noticed more and more that it has affected children as well.” daily mail.

What is parosmia?

Parosmia is the name given to the distortion of smells and tastes. “Loss of smell is very common in other viral infections such as flu and cold, but we have seen that in the case of covid, it is different”, explains infectious disease specialist Camila Almeida, from Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana, in São Paulo (SP). “Usually, in the flu or cold, the person loses their sense of smell because the nostril is very clogged. In covid, it is still not clear why it happens, but there are two stronger hypotheses. Inside the nose, we have the so-called olfactory neurons, which are responsible for transmitting information from the smell to the brain, and studies are assuming that, first, there is a kind of ‘invasion’, a direct attack of the virus on this neuron. The second possibility is that the patient’s own immune system, in a local response, it attacks that neuron, causing an injury. That is, we still don’t know if it is an action of the immune system itself or of the virus”, she says.

“I used to cook his favorite dishes, but for him, everything smelled bad” Dawn Kafi, who lives in Old Swan, Liverpool, England, with her son, Malisse, 11, was in a serious situation because of the parosmia. The boy simply stopped eating and had to be hospitalized because of it. “He said everything smelled like sewage and tasted like rotten eggs. When I managed to eat a little, I vomited, “reported the mother, according to the NGO Fifth Senses. “He got through the covid-19 infection well, he had no symptoms, he always wore the mask without complaining, because his brother has serious comorbidities and he wanted to keep everyone safe, but suddenly he stopped eating.”

Malisse’s case was extreme. Some parents have reported the symptom, in a milder way. However, this has been very disruptive, especially for younger children, who are still learning to develop their relationship with food.

What to do

The guide released by Fifth Senses, with the help of Professor Carl Philpott, brings some tips for families experiencing this situation. The main guidelines during crises are:

– Pay attention to what the child eats and, thus, bet on foods that are more accepted. Gradually, you can try to vary, but without forcing.

– Encouraging children to eat different foods, but whose flavors are not as striking and are more neutral, such as bananas, pasta, cheese…

– Train the sense of smell, stimulating the child to smell different smells, such as lemon, eucalyptus, coffee, cinnamon, twice a day, over several months. This can help regain sensitivity.

