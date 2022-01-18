COVID-19: Governor Romeu Zema tests positive for the disease

Governor Romeu Zema tested positive this Monday (17) (photo: Leandro Couri /EM/DA Press)

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday (1/17). The announcement was made in an official note through the state government’s social networks. Zema has mild symptoms and remains in isolation for the period established by the protocol of the Secretary of State for Health.

As a result, participate in a virtual way in the press conference about the resources destined to those affected by the rains through the Mine Recovery Plan, adds the official note. The governor has preventively carried out daily COVID-19 tests.

The announcement takes place on the same day that the advance of COVID-19 due to the micron variant and the increase in the number of people infected with the flu caused the Minas Gerais government to issue new rules for work in structures linked to the state Executive branch – the case of Administrative City, for example.

Now, employees with symptoms of respiratory syndrome will be away from face-to-face activities for up to ten days. The deadline is also valid for employees with positive tests or close contact with an infected person.