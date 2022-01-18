Covid-19: new increase in cases leaves health professionals exhausted and sick in BH | Minas Gerais

After almost two years of facing the pandemic, health professionals have returned to face, in recent weeks, a routine of crowded units and work overload, given the increase in cases of flu and Covid-19.

“The demand is too high. The professionals are leaving here exhausted, looking like they were at war. We see sick children waiting for a place in hospitals for days, elderly people sleeping in a chair because they don’t have a stretcher, and they feel powerless. the impossible”, says the nursing technician of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Venda Nova and director of the Union of Public Servants and Employees of Belo Horizonte (Sindibel), Isabel Cristina da Cruz.

In the first 17 days of this year alone, Minas Gerais recorded more coronavirus infections than the sum of the last three months of 2021.

2 of 3 Patients lie on the floor waiting for care at the Odilon Behrens UPA, in BH (image from December 28) — Photo: Ronilda Teixeira/personal archive Patients lie on the floor waiting for care at the Odilon Behrens UPA, in BH (image from December 28) — Photo: Ronilda Teixeira/personal archive

In capital, the incidence of Covid-19 cases increased by 1,724% in less than 20 days, between the 24th of December and the 13th of January, from 16.2 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 295.5.

“Demand has increased scandalously. If that wasn’t enough, we are now living with the important illness of professionals. Several are testing positive, needing to stay away, which causes an even greater burden on those who stay”, says the family doctor of one health center in the Eastern Region of BH and director of the Union of Physicians of the State of Minas Gerais (Sinmed), Artur Mendes.

According to him, professionals have also faced mental illness.

“In addition to the pressure for service, there is frustration for not being able to handle (all the demand). The situation is very serious, at some point the bubble will burst. The professionals are not supporting it”, he says.

3 of 3 Patients wait for care at UPA Oeste, in BH (image from January 3) — Photo: Lucas Franco/TV Globo Patients wait for care at UPA Oeste, in BH (image from January 3) — Photo: Lucas Franco/TV Globo

Last week, Sinmed sent an extrajudicial notification to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte to report the overload of the health system and the shortage of professionals who, according to the entity, “are working with the extended journey to meet the needs of the community, many for months without taking a vacation or day off”.

The union asks call for doctors approved in the last public tender, held last year, the emergency hiring of professionals and improvements in remuneration.

Sindibel, on the other hand, requests the opening of public testing centers for Covid-19 to relieve health centers and UPAs, expansion of vaccination points and hiring nurses.

The g1 Minas questioned the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte about the overload and deficit of health professionals.

The folder said, on Monday afternoon (17), that not yet received the notification of the doctors’ union and that maintains “constant contact” with the entity.

“Since the beginning of the increase in demand, due to the increase in cases of respiratory diseases, the City Hall has been working uninterruptedly to recompose the teams, reinforce and expand the service to the population in order to guarantee the best assistance and working conditions”, said the Secretary.

According to the city hall, between December 24th and January 14th, plus 1,125 professionals, of which 251 doctors “of various specialties”. The last tender, held in 2021, is expected to be approved in January.

Interested in working as city doctors can insert their CV on the website.

“With regard to testing, since October last year the City Hall has expanded the offer of testing. All patients who seek UPAs and Health Centers, with respiratory symptoms, are tested by means of an antigen test (rapid test ), for Covid-19, for a differentiated diagnosis. Pregnant women, postpartum women or people with comorbidity who have respiratory symptoms, with a negative rapid test, are also submitted to PCR for a definitive diagnosis. The City Hall is supplied with tests and supplies to carry out tests for detection of Covid”, said the folder.

Regarding the expansion of vaccination posts, the city government said that the strategy is to maintain immunization in the 152 health centers, in drive-thru, malls and fixed posts for recapping. Children are vaccinated in schools.

The city government also said that “daily monitors the epidemiological and assistance numbers of the disease in the municipality and any aggravation that compromises the ability to provide care will be treated accordingly, with the aim of preserving lives”.