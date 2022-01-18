COVID-19: vacancies in public beds are close to the end in BH – Gerais

Occupancy in ICU beds and wards of the SUS-BH network has already exceeded 80% (photo: Eduardo Valente/Shoot/Estadão Content)

The occupancy of ICU beds and wards in the SUS-BH network for the treatment of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus remains high and the situation is very critical, with rates above 80%. According to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the municipality this Monday (1/17), there was a high number of hospitalizations over the weekend.

Occupations in wards and ICUs in the capital increased from 74.3% to 82.7% and from 75% to 82.2%. The transmission of the coronavirus also advanced in the capital. The average number of transmission per infected (RT), which shows the rate of contamination by the coronavirus in the city, rose from 1.13 to 1.16. That is, for every 100 people infected with the coronavirus, there is a risk of another 116 being contaminated.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 304,138. Those recovered are 291,077. There are 5,930 in medical follow-up and the number of deaths reached 7,131, with one death accounted for by COVID-19 over the weekend.

In response, the Prefecture announced this Monday (17) the opening of 34 new infirmary beds for exclusive care of patients with COVID-19 in the SUS-BH Network. With this increase, Belo Horizonte now has 424 vacancies in public health wards. Also according to the municipality, there was also an increase of nine ICU beds to receive patients with severe symptoms of the coronavirus. As a result, the total number of ICU beds in the public network rose to 115.

The City of Belo Horizonte also highlights that it is important to reinforce that patients with flu conditions, still without results for COVID-19, can also be hospitalized in ICU beds and infirmary dedicated to the disease, since the symptoms are similar.