Covid cases cause casualties in health units in Freiburg

With the increase in contamination by Covid-19 in recent days, Nova Friburgo has been registering a drop in some health professionals, infected with the virus. Most of these professionals in question work on the front line in the fight against the pandemic and, following the safety protocols of the Ministry of Health, they need to be removed from their duties.

This Monday, the 17th, the professional who was assigned to service at the sorting point of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Conselheiro Paulino tested positive for Covid-19. The UPA was not closed, but the Municipal Health Department sent another professional to replace it.

The doctor from the Family Health Strategy (ESF) of Lumiar, who was also providing support in São Pedro da Serra while the doctor from the 7th district is on vacation, tested positive for Covid-19. The doctor at the Stucky unit, who provides support in the sub-unit of Boa Esperança, also recorded the infection. According to the city hall, as these are professionals from the Federal Government’s Mais Médicos program, there are no other doctors to replace them during the certificate period (seven to ten days).

Thus, according to the city hall, in these FHS there will be nursing and technician care for the population. In case of more serious situations, patients will be referred to the Center, as would already be done, since the basic unit is not responsible for emergency care.

Organs also affected

The Secretary of Order and Urban Mobility did not have hours this Monday, 17, due to 11 employees having tested positive for Covid-19. They are already in isolation. Smomu’s headquarters will undergo a sanitization and will reopen normally on Tuesday, the 18th, with complete security for citizens and servers.

The transit agency is the fifth of the Nova Friburgo City Hall to have its activities paralyzed due to the disease. The Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Urban Development and the Attorney General’s Office of Nova Friburgo were closed for public service last Wednesday, 12, due to some servers having tested positive for Covid-19.

After the prefecture promoted mass testing for employees, ten servers had the positive exams, five in each folder, and all of them are already fulfilling isolation. In addition, the areas were sanitized by the Red Cross. In both, public service was re-established this Thursday, with total security for taxpayers.

This Thursday, 13, the Secretary of Finance also temporarily suspended public service, in a preventive way, after confirming four cases of Covid-19. As in the other sectors mentioned above, the positive employees are complying with isolation and the Red Cross will carry out the sanitization in space.

On Friday, the 14th, it was the turn of the Undersecretary for Animal Welfare to inform that the sector also closed, after some employees tested positive for Covid-19.