Covid: Saúde starts distributing 2nd batch of vaccines to children

The Ministry of Health began distributing the second shipment of vaccines against covid-19 aimed at children. The batch with 1.2 million doses arrived yesterday (16) at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP).

The Ministry of Health estimates that this new set of doses will be distributed to states by Wednesday (19). Upon arrival, the doses are sent to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health in Guarulhos (SP) and sent to the states, which pass on to the municipalities.



The first shipment, also with 1.2 million doses, arrived in Brazil in the early hours of Thursday (13), at Campinas Airport. In total, the forecast is that Brazil receives 4.3 million doses in January.

The first contract for the acquisition of pediatric doses with pharmaceutical Pfizer provides for up to 20 million doses by March. The brand is the only one that has already received authorization for emergency use by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

recommendations

The vaccine schedule will be with two doses, with an interval of eight weeks between applications. According to the Ministry of Health, it will be necessary for the child to be vaccinated accompanied by parents or guardians or take a written authorization.

The ministry also defined an order of priority, privileging people with comorbidities and with permanent disabilities; indigenous people and quilombolas; children living with people at risk of developing severe cases of covid-19; and then children without comorbidities.



But the definition and detailing of the target audiences are carried out by the state and municipal Health Departments. Therefore, those interested in immunizing their children should obtain information on the websites of the Health Departments in their cities.

