Covid vaccine: 147.3 million completed vaccination

Brazil completed today (17) one year since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Since then, 147,308,222 inhabitants have completed the vaccine cycle – that is, they took both doses or a single dose of immunizing agent against the disease. The number is equivalent to 68.57% of the total population of the country. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, based on information provided by state health departments.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) attacks on immunizers and questions about the efficiency of vaccines had a decisive contribution to the delay in starting vaccination in the country. Brazil still faced problems with the supply of inputs, which interrupted the campaign in several cities due to lack of doses.

At the moment, the country is going through a new discussion after the start of vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old. Once again, Bolsonaro and members of the federal government attacked the initiative, which was already safely in practice in several countries.

Since December 10, several states have faced difficulties in recording vaccination information. The problem occurred after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, the app and the ConectSUS page (a platform that shows proof of vaccination against covid-19). Today, some federation units updated their data again, which explains the high numbers compared to previous days.

According to the Our World in Data, a platform linked to the University of Oxford and a world reference in statistical studies on covid-19, Brazil is behind countries like Chile (87.25%), Cuba (86.32%), China (84.52%), Uruguay (77.03), Argentina (74.07%), Ecuador (73.01%) and Costa Rica (69.87%) in relation to the share of the population with complete vaccination. On the other hand, the country is ahead of Peru (66.21%), Israel (64.8%), the United States (62.46%), Colombia (58.18%), Mexico (55.92%) and Russia (47.09%).

With the addition of data from some states, Brazil reached a total of 162,210,686 people vaccinated with the first dose, corresponding to 75.51% of the national population. In all, 35,685,983 booster doses have already been applied.

Among the federation units, the state of São Paulo has the highest percentage of inhabitants with a complete vaccination cycle: 78.75% of the local population. Then come Piauí (75.42%), Santa Catarina (74.67%), Minas Gerais (72.73%) and Rio Grande do Sul (72.33%).

Piauí leads, in percentage terms, regarding the application of the first dose: 83.14% of its inhabitants. São Paulo (81.77%), Santa Catarina (78.58%), Rio Grande do Sul (77.76%) and Minas Gerais (77.38%) follow.

Queiroga: 48 children received an adult vaccine and need to be monitored

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported that 48 children aged between 5 and 11 years received the wrong dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus in the municipality of Lucena, located in the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, in Paraíba, and need to be monitored for investigation of possible adverse effects.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Queiroga said that all the children received the doses before the distribution of specific vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), and ended up receiving the immunizing agent against covid-19 with the same dose. “three times higher”, which he classified as “a vaccine error”.

“All the children, I found that there were 48, must be closely monitored to detect possible adverse events from the vaccine, especially when a higher dose is applied, three times the recommended dose for children. These doses were applied before the distribution of specific vaccines; this is considered a vaccine error. Care must be taken so that this type of error does not happen again”, he declared.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.