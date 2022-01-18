Covid virus spreads less in dry than in wet environments | Health

Disclosure / PMG Covid virus spreads less in dry environments than in wet ones

The coronavirus loses half of its ability to spread five seconds after coming into contact with dry air whose humidity is below 50%. When the humidity rises to 90%, the virus lost infectivity more slowly. The results are the result of a study carried out by researchers at the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol, UK.

The researchers found that the virus loses 90% of its contagiousness 20 minutes after entering the air and that most of this loss happens within the first few minutes of arriving on the air. Scientists have also noted that it is less likely to be contagious at greater distances.

The results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, reinforce the notion that the virus is primarily transmitted over short distances, providing new support for social distancing and the use of masks to contain the spread.

In the study, the scientists focused on three of the earlier variants, not including Omicron, but said they don’t expect other circulating variants to behave differently.

The findings indicate that viral particles dry out quickly after leaving the moist, carbon dioxide-rich environment of the lungs, reducing their ability to infect others.

“When you move away, not only is the aerosol diluted, but there is also less infectious virus because the virus has lost infectivity (as a result of time),” Jonathan Reid, one of the leaders of the research, said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.