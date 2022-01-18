Creates from the Corinthians base reports neglect and terminates contract with European club after injury

With passages through the base categories of Corinthians, striker Miullen went through a complicated situation. On Monday afternoon, the player announced his contract termination with Gil Vicente, from Portugal, because of a knee ligament injury not treated by the club.

According to Miullen, the incident happened in a training game in December 2020, causing his career to suffer in the following months. Even with a ligament injury, the Portuguese club’s doctors indicated treatment without surgery – read the full story below.

Even with pain, the player accepted and, of his own volition, returned to play. After a few months, he asked the club to claim the insurance and tried again for surgery, which was again denied. Even appealing, Miullen did not get the release.

He also said that he tried to perform the surgical procedure on his own, but the club did not let him. Therefore, the player’s only option was to request the termination of the contract.

Because of this, Miullen received affection and desire for strength from several former Corinthians teammates. Names like Pedrinho, Léo Santos, Du Queiroz, Vitinho and Roni made a point of supporting the striker through social networks.

See Miullen’s official note

“On 12/10/2020 in a training game with Gil Vicente, I suffered a knee ligament injury and the doctors opted for treatment without surgery. After three months of physiotherapy, I decided to return to training still in pain because the speech of the doctors was that the pain would only disappear with time. There were only a few games left for the end of the championship, so, due to my desire to play again, I decided to continue even with knee pain.

The championship came to an end, I went on vacation to Brazil and decided to go to some doctors to get other opinions. All the doctors asked me for tests and the reports were of surgery.

I returned to the club after the holidays and in the first training session my knee swelled up. Then the club called the insurance for the surgery to be performed, as the knee had not been good after all this time. After that I went to the insurance doctor, Dr. Carlos Sousa, and he ordered two more months of physical therapy. I claimed it had been three months and the problem was still there. He insisted that I make two more. I followed the order. After the two months, I went back accompanied by the club’s physical therapist for the doctor to reevaluate me. His answer was that I was fit and that the knee, despite the pain, was recovered. The club’s own physical therapist tried to claim that the knee continued to swell, but the doctor said he would still be discharged. A week later, the club told me that it had tried to counter the insurance doctor’s decision, but there was no response from the company.

After that, I decided to ask the club to release me to do the surgery on my own. They didn’t. So my only option was to ask for the termination by mutual agreement, accepting all the conditions that the club imposed. It was the only way to get the surgery done. Last Wednesday (13/01/2022) I signed my termination with Gil Vicente Futebol Clube because I couldn’t wait any longer. I need to focus on my health and my physical integrity to continue doing what I love.

To the fans, I just have to thank you for this wonderful period that I wore this shirt. You are part of my story and the story continues, thank you”

