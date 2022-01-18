Creative director reveals that Sony studios asked for PlayStation games on PC

Cory Barlog also says he doesn’t know if God of War Ragnarök will have a computer version

The recent arrival of the computer version of God of War has placed the game at the top position on the list of best selling games on Steam in the last week. Now the creative director Cory Barlog, revealed that Sony’s own studios pressured the company to release versions of PlayStation games on PRAÇA.

In an interview with Gamer Informer, Barlog said that after the studios sent several messages to the suggestion box, Sony responded: “We’re tired of hearing all this. Alright, let’s do it.”

When asked about Sony’s decision to enter the PC gaming market, the creative director of the Santa Monica studio commented:

“I think it was the studio collective saying this is a really good idea. We should be looking into it. Eventually, I think it got to that tipping point.”

“It’s a process. We’re still figuring out as a company and how individual studios are going to do this and what the process and strategy will be,” Barlog said.

Will God of War Ragnarök come to PC?

Responsible for games like God of War (2018) and God of War II, Cory Barlog still has doubts about the launch of the next one God of War Ragnarok for computer. According to him, Sony is analyzing one game at a time.



– Continues after advertising –

It is also worth noting that currently God of War is the third PlayStation game to have a PC version. Before that, last year, games that were exclusive to PlayStation 4 Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone were made available on the computer.

On top of that, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection could be coming to PC soon.

Sony confirms God of War Ragnarok for 2022, but no date yet

Company highlighted 22 games fans can expect in 2022 for PS4 and PS5



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Eurogamer Source: Gamer Informer