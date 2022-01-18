Cruzeiro beats Desportivo Brasil and guarantees a spot in the quarterfinals of Copinha – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Renato Felipazzi Ageu, Victor Diniz, Vitor Roque and Vitinho scored the goals of Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro is classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. This Monday (17), in Porto Feliz, the celestial team beat Desportivo Brasil by 4 to 1. Now, the Crias da Toca await the winner of São Paulo and Vasco, who will face each other this Monday, at 20 pm.

Raposa opened the scoring just four minutes into the first half, after a good steal of the ball by Ageu, who kicked from outside the area to put the miners in advantage.

In the 43rd minute of the opening stage, Desportivo Brasil drew level with Marcelo Santos, who headed into the back of the net after a corner kick. This was the first goal conceded by Cruzeiro in Copinha.

At the return of the interval, at six minutes, the celestial team reached the second goal with Victor Matos. In the 22nd minute, it was Vitor Roque’s turn to swing the net. Shirt 9 scored a beautiful goal, dribbling his markers and kicking hard, with his right foot, towards the goal.

With the victory – and the classification – already on the way, Cruzeiro also extended the advantage over Desportivo Brasil. In stoppage time, Vitinho scored Raposa’s fourth goal, which is still alive in the tournament.

NOW IT’S QUARTER FINAL!!! ???? You #CriasDaToca triumphed once again! Against Desportivo Brasil, we won our sixth straight victory in Copinha. The heavenly goals were scored by Ageu, Victor Diniz, Vitor Roque and Vitinho!#DaTocaPraCopinha ?? Renato Felipazzi pic.twitter.com/wBIy5Zu7fO – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) January 17, 2022

