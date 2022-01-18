Cruzeiro is close to having Gabriel Brazão as the second reinforcement for the goal this season

Cruzeiro is close to having its second reinforcement for the goal this season. With the almost hit with Rafael Cabral, who is in BH doing exams before being announced. Raposa is in advanced negotiations to close with Gabriel Brazão, revealed by the celestial base,

The agreement with Inter Milan, owner of his rights, is due for a year and a half on loan. The two teams are in the process of exchanging documents to secure the deal.

The information on the negotiation was initially broadcast on Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by L!. The deal was made easier, as Brazão was recovering from surgery on his right knee at Raposa, being operated on by the club’s doctor, Sérgio Campolina.

Gabriel Brazão was already in Cruzeiro’s sights, being approved by Vanderlei Luxemburgo last year. The goalkeeper was injured in Inter training, in the 2021/2022 pre-season. The goalkeeper was without a chance in the Italian team and was loaned to Real Oviedo, from the Spanish second division, Parma, from Italy and returned to Spain, playing for Albacete.

The goalkeeper was traded in 2019 to Inter Milan, if he played with the celestial shirt. At the age of 20, he was on the pre-list for the Tokyo Olympics, but was left out of coach André Jardine’s final call-up.