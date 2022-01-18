Cruzeiro surpasses 25 thousand members and will have less than 10 days to double the number and reach Ronaldo’s goal | cruise

Since the announcement of the arrival of Ronaldo’s company to the club’s SAF, the number has more than doubled: from 10,000 to over 20,000. At the time of writing, it was at 25,154. That is, until the beginning of Mineiro (the 26th), it will be necessary to double the number.

With a very high amount of anticipated and already spent revenues, Cruzeiro sees the membership program as an important source of earnings. In a live with fans, Ronaldo said that the program has already generated a contribution of R$ 3 million to the coffers.

Ronaldo has a chat with members of Cruzeiro at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

It is expected that the increase will continue until next Thursday. That’s because the club launched a promotion: those who join the program until that date will be entitled to a ticket for each of the first two games of Cruzeiro in Mineiro. This also applies to active members.

Data analysis shows that there was a significant increase after Ronaldo’s first press conference last Tuesday. From Monday to Tuesday, the program had 15,235 members. The day after the interview, there were more than 18,000, reaching 20,000 in the last few hours. A growth of more than 30% in 48 hours.

