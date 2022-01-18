Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Threatens to Lose $40K Level, Axie and Other Altcoins Drop 10%, Crypto.com Has $15M Stolen

Again following the movement in the traditional financial market, Bitcoin (BTC) returns to retreat, loses US$ 42 thousand and increases the chances of putting at risk the level of US$ 40 thousand, considered crucial to keep alive the possibility of new highs. in the short term.

The cryptocurrency is trading this morning at $41,987, down 1.9% in the last 24 hours, amid losses in Asian stocks and Nasdaq futures in the United States, after interest paid on American treasury bonds. skyrocket to pre-pandemic levels. The higher the interest, the more attractive the bonds are for investors who have capital allocated to riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.

According to analysts, Bitcoin trading indicates a lack of stronger buying force, which indicates that a new wave of liquidations may not be absorbed by the market in time to prevent the price from falling below $40,000. The cryptocurrency even briefly retreated to the $39,000 range last week, but quickly retreated.

“We are not seeing any searches for the $40K fund currently and interest for BTC at around $40K remains low,” Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange, explained to CoinDesk, partner of the Delta Exchange. InfoMoney covering the cryptocurrency market. “We can retest the $40,000 and if the price doesn’t hold, we’ll see a new wave of sales coming,” he said.

Only three cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins, are up at 7am. Among them is Uniswap (UNI), which is up 2.3% amid growing demand for decentralized financial products that offer interest on cryptocurrency deposits. According to DeFi data aggregator DappRadar, the amount invested in DeFi platforms has increased by $1 billion from yesterday to today.

The Mina Protocol (MINA) jumps 2% in the wake of the launch of new test networks that use zero-knowledge cryptography, a technology considered by Vitalik Buterin as the future of blockchains like Ethereum (ETH).

On the downside, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are down between 3% and 4% today, while rivals such as Terra (LUNA) and Polkadot (DOT) are doing even worse and down 8.5% and 7.1%, respectively. .

The biggest pullback, however, is from a new crypto called Pocket Network (POKT), which promises to be a sort of decentralized Amazon for cloud computing services. The project gained notoriety a week ago and is experiencing high volatility: from the record of US$ 3.10 registered on Sunday (16), the asset price has already reached US$ 2.06, down 33% – of these around 20 % were in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 41,987.33 -1.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,176.82 -3.2% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 467.16 -2.1% Cardano (ADA) $1.51 -2.6% Solana (SOL) US$ 137.94 -4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Uniswap (UNI) $17.61 +2.3% Mine Protocol (MINA) $3.48 +2% Huobi Token (HT) $9.94 +0.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Pocket Network (POKT) $2.06 -19.5% Monero (XMR) US$ 204.14 -10.8% Cosmos (ATOM) US$ 38.04 -10.2% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$ 74.08 -10.1% Fantom (FTM) $2.90 -10%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 43.25 -3.45% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 55.80 -2.1% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 53.20 -2.83% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.74 -3.02% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.04 -3.4%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (18):

Central Banking Is Weakening Cryptocurrencies, Says Morgan Stanley

Hashdex Launches ETF That Tracks DeFi Cryptocurrencies related

Hacker steals $15 million worth of cryptocurrency from Crypto.com exchange An attack on Crypto.com exchange customers yesterday (17) resulted in the theft of at least $15 million worth of ETH. The exchange had announced the withdrawal of withdrawals yesterday afternoon to investigate reports of suspicious activity. According to consultancy Peck Shield, the amounts were transferred to the Tornado Cash service, which mixes up transactions to hide the origin of the money. According to the company’s experts, 4,600 ETH are sent in installments of 100 ETH for the service of mixing (mixture). Given the public nature of blockchain data, criminals often use solutions like this to prevent the addresses that move the values ​​from being tracked by authorities. On the other hand, advocates of mixers say they are important funding tools for activists in authoritarian countries. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING Tornado Cash’s TORN token rose nearly 9% overnight to $33.31, according to data from aggregator CoinGecko. Central Banking Is Weakening Cryptocurrencies, Says Morgan Stanley Cryptocurrencies are weakening as the United States Federal Reserve and other central banks look to slow the expansion of their balance sheets and prepare markets for interest rate hikes, Morgan Stanley head of cryptocurrency research Sheena Shah wrote, in a report published last week. In Shah’s assessment, low interest rates, expanding central bank balance sheets and government stimulus have been “drivers of exponential rises in cryptocurrency prices” over the past two years. Crypto, therefore, would be reflecting a shift in these factors. According to the American investment bank, Bitcoin’s market capitalization tracks the growth of the global money supply since late 2013. The annual rate in market liquidity peaked in February 2021, while Bitcoin’s annual growth rate reached the top a month later, in March. The bank does not see the move as a coincidence. Also according to the study, the use of cryptocurrency as a vehicle for payment and exchange of value is what should boost its appreciation in the long term. However, the market has been trading most cryptocurrencies as speculative risk assets. Proof of this is the increasing correlation of Bitcoin and the stock market over the past six months, the report pointed out. Hashdex Launches ETF That Tracks DeFi Cryptocurrencies Hashdex yesterday announced the launch of DEFI11, an index fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of cryptocurrencies in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. Developed in partnership with global crypto index provider CF Benchmarks, DEFI11 will mirror the “CF DeFi Modified Composite Index”, an index that initially has 12 assets. They are: Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR), Yearn Finance (YFI), Curve (CRV), Synthetix (SNX), Amp (AMP), Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) and The Graph (GRT). CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING XP, Itaú BBA and Banco Genial will be the coordinators of the new ETF offering, which will have a total management fee of 1.3%. The initial investment per share is expected to be approximately R$50. ETF reserve orders begin this Tuesday (18), and the product should arrive at B3 in February.

