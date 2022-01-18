Dani Calabresa receives training from Rafael Portugal for CAT BBB; video· TV news

Dani Calabresa received training from Rafael Portugal to assume the CAT BBB of Big Brother Brasil 22. This Monday (17), the former presenter of the comedy board shared some tips for the new person responsible for the call center for the viewer of the reality show. Globe.

“CAT BBB, how can I be useful?”, said Dani while answering the phone during class, and Portugal warned her: “It’s not like that, no! It’s: ‘CAT BBB, hello'”. “Oh, for God’s sake. Call collect, is there a lot?”, asked the comedian.

“Globo usually cuts first,” replied the Porta dos Fundos member in a video posted on the comedians’ Instagram pages. “Thank God! At the Criança Esperança table, it’s terrifying! [Telespectador fala:] ‘Please Sophie Charlotte’. [Respondo:] ‘But it’s Dani Calabresa’. [Telespectador rebate:] ‘Who is it?’. It’s a humiliation”, mocked Dani.

The comedian “said goodbye” to the painting by answering the phone, asking for a cooler and joking that director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, was on the other end of the line. However, Dani turned off the device “in the face” of the new boss and stated that he is terrified of the person responsible for Globo’s reality shows.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17), after the airing of Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo.

Check out the video:

