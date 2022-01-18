Darwin variant is already circulating in ES, says Health Secretary

Photo: Sesa/Disclosure





THE new flu variant, called Darwin, — one of the strains of the virus H3N2 — already circulates in Espírito Santo. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, in a press conference this Monday afternoon (17).

“We are still experiencing a scenario of a new curve concomitant with an influenza epidemic, which has not yet ended. Fiocruz confirmed the circulation of the Darwin variant in Espírito Santo, which was already a predicted scenario and adopted as a fact throughout the analysis of scenarios This redoubles the need for alert and care in the entire population”, said the secretary.

According to Nésio, Espírito Santo is still experiencing a moment of rapid acceleration in the curve of cases. Seven municipalities register more than 10 cases per thousand inhabitants: Vitória, Ponto Belo, Linhares, Rio Bananal, Mucurici, São Gabriel da Palha and Guarapari.

“We are experiencing a moment of rapid acceleration of the curve of cases. Seven municipalities reach an incidence rate above two digits in numbers of cases per thousand inhabitants. In the others, an important percentage of them is already in a frank phase of acceleration. we recognize that there is still a possibility of behavior of the growth of the curve of cases much higher than what has been observed so far”, said the secretary.

Fourth wave and maximum point of the expansion of the case curve

Nésio also highlighted that the State has adopted response measures since the recognition of the fourth wave of cases of covid-19, driven by the community circulation of the Ômicron variant.

“The response measures that are being adopted with the municipalities aim to reduce the impact of the circulation of the virus, of the contagion of people, breaking the chain of transmission and allowing the State and the health system not to get into a critical situation, which could prevent guaranteeing access to the health service,” he said.

Over the next few weeks, according to the secretary, Espírito Santo may experience the maximum point of expansion of the curve of cases of covid-19.

We expect that throughout the month of February we will experience a phase of recovery from this expansion. However, the impact on hospitalizations and deaths, which will be achieved with this expansion, should not reach the same proportions that reached the previous curves”, explained Nésio.

New record of cases in the Covid-19 Panel

During the press conference, the secretary also said that the Covid-19 Panel should have a new record of cases this Monday.

“We should have a new record of cases in the Covid-19 Panel today. In the partial update, we already had more than 7 thousand confirmed cases notified and it is necessary to wait for the end of the day to have the total number of cases. number should actually represent the expected behavior at this time of the acceleration phase of the case curve”, said the secretary.

Covid-19 cases among health professionals in ES

“We are experiencing, in municipal services, situations in which 60% of workers from the same health unit are infected by covid-19, with difficulty in immediately filling the impact of this absence due to the rapidity in the transmission of the virus. the hospital services of the State, but so far, we have managed to cover the absences with extra shifts, with extensions of the workers’ activities, so that the service is not compromised”, said Nésio.

Mask use must continue

“We noticed that part of the population abandoned the use of masks in public spaces, in activities with several people. It is necessary to recognize that this variant is much more transmissible, even in environments with agglomerations, even if they happen in open spaces.”

