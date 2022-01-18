Daughter out of wedlock, García Márquez’s secret revealed after his death

A secret of the Nobel Prize winner for Literature, the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, was revealed almost eight years after his death: Indira Cato, a daughter that Gabo had out of wedlock with a Mexican journalist and writer, according to the press.

Married for 50 years to Mercedes Barcha, now deceased, García Márquez maintained a relationship with a hitherto unknown Susana Cato, a Mexican 33 years younger than him and whom he met in Cuba.

They wrote screenplays together for the cinema and on one occasion she interviewed him for a Colombian publication. From their relationship, Indira was born, now a 31-year-old film producer, who does not have the novelist’s last name, revealed Gustavo Tatis in an article in the newspaper El Universal.

“A little bit before the death of Gabriel García Márquez, the rumor reached me, and over the course of these eight years, the rumor disturbed me and I checked if the information was true,” the journalist told W Radio on Monday (17). .

In his extensive article entitled “Una hija, el secreto mejorguarda de Gabriel García Márquez”, (A daughter, the best kept secret of Gabriel García Márquez, in free translation), the journalist guarantees to have confirmed “the news” with the biographer , family and one of the writer’s best friends.

According to his account, during this time, he kept the information confidential out of respect for the wife of the author of “One Hundred Years of Solitude”. “We hope Mercedes died to publicize it,” he added.

Tatis, always citing people close to the Nobel Prize in Literature, does not explain whether Barcha knew of Indira’s existence.

“It is very likely that Mercedes intuited what had happened between Susana and García Márquez, but until the end of her life, she kept discretion and silence. However, the revelation of Indira’s existence was a family cataclysm.

However, “until the end, García Márquez had his eye on her,” says Tatis.

The 1982 Nobel Prize for Literature said in the 1990s that “every writer has three lives: one public, one private and one secret”. And that in his case, “in each of his three lives, women had been key”, recalled the journalist.

García Márquez died in Mexico in April 2014 at the age of 87 and his wife Mercedes in 2020 at the same age. They are survived by two children, Gonzalo and Rodrigo, who last year published the book “Gabo y Mercedes, una farewell”, about the writer’s last days.

