David arrives in Porto Alegre to take exams and sign with Inter | International

The striker David, hired from Fortaleza, arrived in Porto Alegre in the early evening of this Monday to present himself to Inter. The player will undergo medical examinations and, if approved, will sign with the Rio Grande do Sul club.

At around 7:45 pm, David crossed the Salgado Filho airport terminal accompanied by his representatives and the club’s press officer, Gabriel Cardoso.

The striker is seen in the colorado football department as essential in coach Alexander Medina’s scheme. He will play for position on the left side of the set of socks, which is open after Patrick’s sale to São Paulo.

+ Remember the trajectory of David

1 of 1 David was welcomed by Inter’s press officer — Photo: João Nobre / RBS TV David was welcomed by Inter’s press officer — Photo: João Nobre / RBS TV

The 26-year-old was one of the pillars of Fortaleza, a highlight of Brazilian football last season. He was on the field in 56 matches, with 13 goals scored, in addition to contributing six assists and helping the team to play in the first Libertadores in history.

The performance caught the attention of Inter, who paid approximately R$ 11 million to acquire 35% of the rights together with Leão. Fortaleza kept 10%, while the remaining 55% belong to the player and representatives.

Colorado will be the fourth club in David’s career. Revealed by Vitória, he also played for Cruzeiro before defending Fortaleza.