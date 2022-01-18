Dawn has cooler, first DR and “ranço” by Naiara Azevedo

The first night of the participants inside the house of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo) was marked by the celebration of the beginning of the reality, after the arrival of a cooler with drinks and food. Despite the excitement of being in the game, the dawn also featured the first DR of the program, starring the participants Natália and Eslovênia, both from the Pipoca group.

Even during the night, not everyone who was already in the house had a positive impression of the arrival of the Camarote members, who joined the Pipoca participants during this Monday’s evening program (17). At one point, Rodrigo and Laís confessed that they were already ‘rancid’ from the singer Naiara Azevedo.

Come with us to check out a summary of what happened!

Cooler, music and food

After releasing the cooler, the excitement took over the participants, who took the delicacies towards the lawn, on the outside of the house.

BBB 22: Brothers and sisters dance in the first improvised party Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

While some danced and rehearsed choreography, others took advantage of the first night of the reality to enjoy the pool, as was the case with Tiago Abravanel, Maria, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva.

First DR of BBB 22

Also during the party in the outdoor area, sisters Natália and Eslovênia starred in the first DR of the edition.

It all started when Natália decided to call the attention of Miss Pernambuco about a situation that happened in the first hours of coexistence. “I’ll talk to your face, I’m not fake. I was upset because I thought you didn’t want me in the room”, said the sister.

“When we were in the room, me, Vyni and the others, you said: ‘I’m feeling something in this room and all’, so far so good”, recalled Natalia.

Slovenia then began to explain the misunderstanding, but was soon cut off by Natália, who stated: “I don’t care what you think, because I know who I am. But I want to hear, because I can be wrong.”

The model apologized to Natalia and explained her version of the event: “If I gave you a bad impression, I’m sorry. [do lado] Popcorn, they have an audience, we don’t have anyone”, he concluded.

After the conversation, the two exchanged a hug on the lawn.

BBB 22: Slovenia and Natalia star in the first DR of the edition Image: Globoplay/Reproduction

Ranço de Naiara Azevedo

In conversation during the party, Rodrigo and Laís confessed not to have sympathized with the singer Naiara Azevedo after her arrival at the house.

Laís told Rodrigo that she felt a rancid feeling that she hadn’t felt with anyone at Pipoca.

“You know that rancid thing I said I didn’t feel from anyone from the popcorn? I felt [com a Naiara]”.

Then, the doctor told her brother about the comment that the cabin participant made in one of the rooms: “She said she was married I don’t know how many years and she can’t stand anyone on top of her. I almost said ‘I go up, I I’m on top’.”