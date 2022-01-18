Did you know that today is the saddest day of the year? Understand seasonal depression – 01/17/2022

This Monday (17), the third of the year, is known as the saddest day of the year. The date was created in 2005 by psychologist Cliff Arnall, from Cardiff University in Wales. Considered a marketing ploy by critics, the day is a warning about seasonal depression.

Arnall used a formula to arrive at the date, which combines the period after the holidays, lack of money for January’s expenses, back to work and the need for change, but with no clear perspectives. In the Northern Hemisphere, there is another determining factor: the climate.

There, seasonal depression is more common in winter, which happens now. Cases are mainly concentrated between January and February, when there is less sunlight, which causes a chemical imbalance in the brain and can lead to malfunctions in the body.

Among the symptoms, there may be fatigue, weight gain due to higher carbohydrate intake and focus problems, being more common in adult women.

In the Southern Hemisphere, seasonal depression is associated with a period of increased social rhythm. This often drives excessive charges and can decrease the quality of life. There are also issues related to self-image caused by the summer, with many people going to the beach and pool and increasing insecurities of those who have low self-esteem, for example.

You need to pay attention to the traps of the period, in addition to listening to your own feelings. Anxiety, anguish, sadness, guilt, changes in appetite and sleep, poor concentration and learning difficulties are signs that something is wrong. When noticing them, it is recommended to seek a professional to identify if there are any changes. In general, treatments combine medication with psychotherapy.

*With information from a report published on 01/20/2020.