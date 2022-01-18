Diego Costa wants to play for Corinthians to reissue a duo with Willian

Diego Costa and Willian were champions at Chelsea

Diego Costa could be close to being the new reinforcement of the Corinthians. According to the newspaper “The Sun”, one of England’s main vehicles, the striker, who even had his name aired in the Arsenal, wants to play for the São Paulo club to re-edit a successful partnership with William.

The two performed together in Chelsea, from 2014 to 2018, and were champions of Premier League twice, in addition to having won a english league cup.

”Arsenal suffered a transfer scam [chapéu] with allegations that Diego Costa wants to meet with ex-Chelsea teammate Willian at Corinthians”, reads the newspaper’s headline.

Also according to the English publication, Willian is one of the main reasons for the former Atlético-MG prefer to stay in Brazil, which ends up reducing his chances of being transferred to London.

Since terminated contract with Galo, Corinthians, which is looking for a strong striker in the market, appeared as the main destination for Diego Costa.

The name of the candidate for the white number 9 shirt was 100% approved within the club, which must initially offer a contract valid for two seasons to the player.