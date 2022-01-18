Diego Costa wants to play with Willian again

Diego Costa is getting closer to Corinthians. The striker, whose name has been linked to Arsenal in recent days, seems to be ready to stay in Brazil, after a quick spell at Atlético-MG. According to the English newspaper “The Sun”, one of the main reasons for choosing Diego for Corinthians is the opportunity to play again with Willian.

“Arsenal has suffered a ‘transfer coup’ – the popular hat, from Diego Costa, who wants to join former Chelsea teammate Willian at Corinthians,” wrote one of England’s leading newspapers.

The pair played together for Chelsea, England, from 2014 to 2018 and were very successful, winning the Premier League twice, as well as an English League Cup.

According to the English publication, Willian, who left Arsenal, is one of the main reasons why Diego Costa prefers CT Joaquim Grava to London. The same newspaper had revealed Arsenal’s interest in the striker, but the new information shows that the deal is increasingly distant from happening.

For Chelsea, Diego Costa scored six goals in six games against Arsenal, now farther away from being his next destination. Since the termination of the contract with Atlético-MG, Corinthians is the main candidate for Diego Costa’s new club and the shirt 10 alvinegro is seen as an asset to complete the deal.

With Cavani’s stay at Manchester United, Corinthians’ search for a strong forward in the market is narrowing and the Spanish-Brazilian is on the way to wear the Corinthians 9, vacant since Vagner Love’s departure in 2020.