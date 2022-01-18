Diego Godín explains departure from Europe to settle at Atlético-MG and dreams of a Libertadores title | athletic-mg

After 15 years in European football, stacking cups and leaving marks, Diego Godín decided to return to South America. The choice was Atlético-MG, even with polls from other centers. The Uruguayan defender arrives at the team that won the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil in 2021. The “apple of the eye” in 2022 is, without a doubt, the Copa Libertadores. An attraction also for Godín.

– It’s a challenge and a desire that I have. The illusion of being able to play Libertadores again after so many years and the emotion of being able to play in it and try to win it is enormous. We know how difficult it is to conquer it, there are few who achieve glory, but this group is capable of seeking this title – said the defender to TV Galo.

Diego Godín Atlético-MG

Diego Godín agreed with Galo after terminating his contract with Cagliari. Arrived to replace Junior Alonso, traded with Krasnodar, from Russia. The player explained that, to get it right, he listened to Brazilian players with whom he played.

– I have many Brazilian friends that I’ve made throughout my career. I spoke to many of them. And obviously it was an option to come back from Europe, after so long, and play in America. Galo offers me this dream, this greatness of club to make the decision I made. I really want to be here and continue my career in Brazil.

Godín stated that he will seek, in addition to victories and titles, the respect of the Atlético fans. For him, one of the goals that a player should have in his career.

– Impressive. I always say that, throughout my career, we players play for the people, for the crowd. It is very important for us footballers to deliver on the field. Getting the respect of the Mass is the most important thing. Win, lose, be a part. The most important thing is the respect you can get.

The defender of the Uruguay national team spoke about what he expects at Galo.

– Expectations are high, because Atlético is a great club, which comes from winning practically everything. The club’s desire and commitment is to continue winning matches and continue seeking a title. I have high expectations for the team I’m joining.

– As I said on arrival, I came to a great club, which wants to win, with great players. It’s a champion club. It motivates me to belong to a group, to make my contribution. Help with a lot of work. I promise a lot of work, sacrifice, respect for teammates and shirt. I have the ambition to win and continue to win one of the great clubs in America – completed the defender.

Captain of his national team, 15 years old in Spain/Italy, twice champion of the Europa League and twice runner-up in the Champions League, Godín emerged as a market opportunity at Galo.