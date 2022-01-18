Diesel oil undergoes another readjustment and costs R$7 at gas stations

During the past week, both the Petrobras such as Acelen (controller of the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia) announced readjustments in the prices of diesel oil and also gasoline. According to the institutions, the increases were made following the rise in the value of oil in the international market.

The value of a barrel of Petroleum rose about 10.6% compared to December 2020. On the 12th of this month, Petrobras increased the price of diesel oil by 8% and gasoline by 4.8%. THE Accelerate last Saturday also announced a rise in the price of Gasoline It’s from diesel oil, being 5.1% and 8.4% respectively.

Average fuel prices rose across the country

According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the highest price of gasoline was registered at gas stations in the Southeast region and continues to be R$7,899 per liter of fuel. Considering the previous week, this value remained stable.

The lowest selling price of gasoline was found at stations in the southern region of the country, costing around R$5,569 per liter of fuel. This figure shows a drop of 1.9% in the average price of gasoline.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, also presented a readjustment in its sale value. The 13-kilo bottle had its price raised again, starting to be found for up to R$140. The increase was around R$5.00 when compared to the first week of January.

Another product that suffered with the increase in its sales value to the final consumer was the Vehicular natural gas (NGV). This rise in the value of the cubic meter (m³) of CNG was driven by the arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere, which increases the use of heating, also causing the rise in the price of natural gas in the international market due to increased demand.

CNG increased by 1.2% in the average price found in the country, considering the period from January 9 to 15. The highest price of m³ was found in the Southeast region, costing R$6,199. The minimum value of m³ sold in Brazil was R$3,179, located in the Midwest region.

Some fuels did not follow the national market standard

However, when we analyze the average price of cooking gas across Brazil, we see a drop of just over 0.3%. The average value of this product in Brazil went from R$102.55, registered in the first week of January, to the current R$102.24.

When we analyze the average price of ethanol, we observe that it remained practically stable in relation to last week. The current average price of this fuel is R$5,046, considering the entire national territory.

THE ethanol had its lowest selling price quoted in the Southeast region, costing R$4.329 per liter. On the other hand, the highest value of this fuel was found at gas stations in the South region, costing R$7,699 per liter.

The rises in prices of diesel oil, gasoline, as well as other fuels have affected the entire population, causing relative increases in almost all sectors of the economy.