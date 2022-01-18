digital event may be canceled this year

Since 1995, the largest games fair in the world has been a reference for community members. With the pandemic period, the celebration turned digital, but it has already lost some of the strength it had. Now, it looks like even the E3 2022 broadcasts will eventually be cancelled.

The information comes from journalist Jeff Grubb, a person connected to various industry sources and who often gets his predictions right. In a video on TikTok (reposted on YouTube later) he states that the event will “probably” be canceled this year.

Developers and publishers are also said to be turning their attention to the Summer Game Fest, conceived by Geoff Keighley, or planning their own storefronts for the mid-year ad period.

ESA, the organization responsible for E3 2022, confirmed in early January that there will be no in-person edition of the world’s largest games fair this year. On the other hand, it has not yet made any statement about the total cancellation. In the meantime, consider the information in this text as mere rumors.

E3 2022 is anyone’s guess, but what about Summer Game Fest?

While ESA does not reveal plans for E3 2022, the Summer Game Fest 2022 edition has already been confirmed by industry bigwig Geoff Keighley. Learn more about the event!