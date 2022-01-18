Director of ‘Don’t Look Up’ reveals Bolsonaro’s ‘role’ in the film

The director of “Don’t Look Up”, Adam McKay, said on his social media that President Jair Bolsonaro “would tell people not to look up”, a reference to denialist politicians who choose not to recognize the truth. The statement was a response to the citation of the film by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in an article published by the newspaper O GLOBO. In addition to exalting the government Bolsonaro and criticize opponents, the former senator stated that the comet in this story is the Workers’ Party and that the population should look up in elections.

For scientists heard by the Estadão, “not looking up” is an allegory to denialism – no matter how evident the risk, part of the population cannot see it, or prefer to deny it, they say. For biologist Natália Pasternak, the comparison of the comet with the Brazilian scenario, whether from the perspective of the existential problem of global warming or the pandemic itself, is inevitable. “We had denialism with the Amazon issue even before the pandemic itself. But he was aggravated. If the film was Brazilian, suddenly the title could be ‘It’s just a gripezinha’”, he said.

The film depicts a doctoral student in astronomy who discovers that a comet will collide with Earth in six months. When trying to warn of the imminent destruction of the planet, she and other scientists run into the neglect of the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, and the media itself.