Discover the 10 cheapest cars of 2022

The term “popular car” is becoming a thing of the past in Brazil. Last year, models in this category increased from 26.83% to 47.95%, making the country one of the five most expensive places in the world to own a car.

According to a survey by the platform CoupoValido.com.br, only a zero kilometer copy among the cheapest sells for less than R$50,000. The survey compiles data from the FIPE Table and Scrap Car Comparion.

In January 2020, before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new popular vehicle left the dealership for about R$ 35 thousand. A year later, in January 2021, the price was around R$38,000.

In the first month of 2021, the cheapest option is the Fiat Mobi, which sells for R$49,949. The second place among the most affordable is the Renault Kwid, which does not cost less than R$50,240.

Most Expensive and Cheapest Countries to Maintain a Car

The study also compared the price of buying and maintaining a car in relation to the average salary in different countries. Brazil ranked 5th among the most expensive places in the world to keep a car. About 441.89% of the average annual income of Brazilians goes to the purchase and maintenance of a vehicle.

Turkey appeared in the first place, with about 652% of the average annual income of Turks being spent on the car. The list continues with Argentina (515%), Colombia (508%), Uruguay (443%) and Brazil (441%).

Among the cheapest countries are Australia (49% of average annual income), the United States (54%), Denmark (60%), Canada (64%) and Sweden (75%).

The 10 cheapest cars of 2022

  • 1st place: Fiat Mobi (R$ 49,949)

  • 2nd place: Renault Kwid (R$ 50,240)

  • 3rd place: Ford Ka (R$ 52,694)

4th place: Chevrolet Joy (R$ 54,200)

  • 5th place: Volkswagen Fox (R$ 64,120)

6th place: Volkswagen Gol (R$ 65,231)

7th position: Hyundai HB20 (R$ 68,225)

8th place: Fiat Uno (R$ 68,695)

9th place: Fiat Grand Siena (R$ 69,125)

10th place: Chevrolet Onix (R$ 69,920)

