Discover the apps and services that prevent unwanted phone calls – Link

If WhatsApp notifications and social networks already take away our peace, the disturbance is even greater when it comes to spam calls. Several times a day, when an unknown number calls, we are faced with a dilemma: is it an important call or is it more of a telemarketing robot? To help alleviate the problem, there are some apps that identify when a call is unwanted.

Operators Claro, Vivo and Oi have partnerships with the Swedish app truecaller, developed by True Software, which can know who is calling you even without having the contact saved in the phonebook. Samsung has a partnership with the hiya, which has the same function.

To do the identification, these applications use databases of numbers identified by the users themselves as spam – the fact that it is a community work, done by the users themselves, explains why the calls often appear with unofficial names.

In addition, there are features built into the smartphones’ own operating systems, both Android and iOS, that help alleviate the torment. On Google devices, there is a function to see information about callers that are not saved in the user’s contacts, while on iPhone it is possible to mute unknown callers.

Next, see the main services and features that identify and block unwanted calls.

truecaller

Of Swedish origin, the Truecaller app helps to identify and block unwanted calls – the platform tells you who is calling, even if the contact is not saved in the user’s phonebook. In all, the service has more than 300 million users worldwide.

The app also allows you to search for contacts on the platform using their name or phone number. Regarding the privacy of the feature, Truecaller states that the users’ contact book is not made available to the public or for research.

The service is free and can be obtained from the app stores on Android and iPhone. However, there is a way to hire the service through operators, in some cases in the premium version, which has no ads and brings constant updates on the biggest spam actors, with the possibility of automatic blocking.

At Claro, the service is free for postpaid plans – for prepaid plans, the weekly plan costs R$4 and the monthly plan costs R$10. At Vivo, there is a weekly plan of R$5 and a monthly plan of R$ 15 for both prepaid and postpaid. Oi offers Truecaller within a package called Te called Pro, which has a weekly plan of R$4 for prepaid and a monthly plan of R$14 for postpaid.

do not disturb me

There is also a service provided by the country’s own telecommunications operators and financial institutions to avoid offering products through unwanted calls – it is an initiative by companies to improve interactions with customers. The platform, called Não Me Perturbe, ended 2021 with almost 10 million registered phone numbers.

To use the service, the user needs to register on the Não Me Perturbe website and inform the phone number he wants to block. In addition, it is possible to block all calls from a specific operator or financial institution. After registration, the number is blocked within 30 days.

hiya

Another app that works as a caller ID is Hiya, which has around 200 million users globally. The platform, owned by an American company, has partnered with Samsung to block calls and warn of suspected spam on Galaxy phones – the service offered by the South Korean manufacturer is called Smart Call.

You need to activate the function to use it on Samsung phones. To do this, just access the phone app and go to the settings page. Then, you need to select the “Caller ID and Spam Protection” option.

The basic version of the app can also be downloaded for free for Android and iPhone.

Apple Functions

Since iOS 13, Apple offers in its operating system a feature to silence strangers – the function blocks the phone numbers of people who the user has never been in contact with or who are not saved in their calendar.

To activate the feature, simply go to Settings and go to the phone app page. Once this is done, click on Mute Strangers and activate the feature. Unknown calls will be sent to voicemail and displayed in the recent calls list.

Google Functions

On Android, Google offers caller ID and spam protection, which are enabled by default on devices. With the feature, you can see information about callers (including companies) who are not in the user’s contacts. In addition, the function warns you about possible spam calls. To use all available functions, you must have recent versions of the operating system, after Android 6.0.