“Discussing the payment method”

The carioca club works with an eye on the debut in the Campeonato Carioca, scheduled to take place on January 26

Flamengo’s current squad was saturated in relation to players with a lot of time at home, but who were filling a space that could be being made available to new talents. The arrival of Paulo Sousa and the commission changed the position of Rubro-Negro in the ball market, opening up even more space in the squad.

Gabriel Batista, who is negotiating a departure to Europe, pulls the line and nine athletes are leaving or have left Mais Querido in the current transfer window. César, Hugo Moura, João Lucas, Bruno Viana, Vitor Gabriel, Piris da Motta, Bill, Max and Kenedy complete the list of farewells that took place behind the scenes at Gávea.

The list doesn’t stop there and Michael may be packing his bags to say goodbye to Gávea in 2022. Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, made a proposal of approximately US$ 9 million dollars (about R$ 50 million) to count on the player who gained prominence in Goiás. Now, the parties are discussing the best form of payment.

Journalist Raisa Simplicio brought the information this Tuesday morning (18): “Flamengo and Al Hilal discuss payment for Michael. Rubro-Negro wants in cash, the Saudis want to pay in 2 installments”, wrote the communicator, on your Twitter. To replace the possible exit, Fla has a target in the market.

Ferreira, from Grêmio, is in Rubro-Negro’s sights to replace Micha in the squad. The 24-year-old is valued at €9 million (about R$56.8 million), according to transfermarkt website projections, and has a valid contractual relationship with Immortal until December 2023. deal with the Arabs to go after the gauchos, in order to get the boy.