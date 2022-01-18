Disney Explains Name Changes and “End” of ESPN

Group stated that new names promote alignment with Latin America and the United States

The Disney Group decided to express its opinion on the changes in the names of the ESPN and Fox Sports channels in Brazil that took place as of this Monday (17). Two years after the merger with Fox, the company began to abandon the use of the Fox Sports brand and, in addition, buried the name ESPN Brasil, which consecrated the construction of the ESPN brand in the country.

According to a statement sent by Disney to sport machine, the name change aims to reinforce the group’s business convergence. The idea is also to standardize the naming of channels in Brazil.

“The reformulation is part of the company’s planning in search of synergy in its sports pillar, following the investments in its programming, with an extensive portfolio of rights, in addition to a journalism team that is a reference among sports fans”, said the company. company.

According to Disney, the standardization of channel names also follows what happens in Latin America and the United States, two of the station’s main markets in the world.

“To adapt to the new context resulting from the convergence of the businesses that the company operates, and in order to standardize the way sports channels are known throughout Latin America and the United States, as of January 17, 2022, the ESPN Brasil channel is renamed just ESPN. The current ESPN will be ESPN 2, ESPN 2 will become ESPN 3 and Fox Sports will become ESPN 4. The ESPN Extra and Fox Sports 2 channels will not undergo any naming changes.”

The name change of the channels gained a lot of repercussion this Monday (17), with several manifestations of former journalists of the house and even fans of the channels. ESPN Brasil’s departure represents a historic milestone for the channel since its foundation in 1989, still under the name TVA Sports. In 1995, the ESPN Brasil nomenclature was adopted, being the only channel in the world linked to the American matrix that had a distinct name.