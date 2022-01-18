Do you approve a possible signing of Diego Costa by Corinthians? Vote in My Timo’s poll

Corinthians continues to move in the ball market to strengthen its attack for the 2022 season. One of the most popular names is Diego Costa and that’s why the My Helm want to know: do you agree with the possible hiring of the athlete?

Diego Costa comes from a spell at Atlético-MG, the club he said goodbye to last Sunday. With the athlete already in the club’s sights, Duilio even talked about the possibility of the athlete wearing the Timão shirt, but denied that a proposal had taken place while he was in the Minas Gerais team.

In addition to the name of Diego Costa, others were also considered. Arthur Cabral appeared as an option, Cavani was approached by the club and Luis Suárez had his name linked to Timão, but Duilio denied it. The situation with Diego Costa, then, seems to be the closest to materializing. On Monday night, football director Roberto de Andrade also spoke about the player.

In the cast, it is worth remembering, Sylvinho has only Jô as a centre-forward. With that, the coach has been testing the position and Mantuan has stood out. Faced with this situation, then, the My Helm asks you: do you agree with the possible hiring of the athlete?

