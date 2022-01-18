Do you have abdominal fat and don’t know how to reduce it? See 5 steps – 01/18/2022

The most difficult region of the body to be reduced, of course, is the abdominal region, especially in this time that we are living, surrounded by stress, which leads to spikes in the cortisol hormone and consequently to weight gain in the belly region.

Many people are bothered by the aesthetic fact, but there is also a health risk. Abdominal fat increases the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and even colorectal cancer.

How about taking advantage of the beginning of the year, when we are more willing to act differently, and include five attitudes that will make a lot of difference in your health and help your body to reduce abdominal fat.

Image: iStock

Avoid ultra-processed products

If there’s a group that we should reduce from our daily lives, it’s the ultra-processed ones. That’s because they contain high concentrations of sugars, saturated and trans fats, as well as various chemical additives. These products are considered industrial formulations that are usually made from food parts, practically no whole food in their composition.

The problem with ultra-processed foods is that they are developed to be extremely palatable and convenient, that is, they are ready to be ingested without having to work to sanitize and prepare, just open the package and that’s it!

Another point that we have to keep in mind is that they are developed to be very profitable, that is, the raw material is cheap and of low nutritional value. Foods that fall into this category are: soft drinks, artificial juices, stuffed cookies, breakfast cereals, sausages, frozen ready meals such as lasagna, nuggets, hamburgers, etc.

Leave these foods to be consumed occasionally in your routine, and whenever possible, prefer to prepare food instead of buying it ready.

Image: iStock

Beware of alcoholic beverages

With the arrival of summer, the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially beer, increases a lot. The problem is that we have studies that show that excess alcohol is associated with the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region.

Of course, we don’t need to cut alcohol out of our lives, the idea here is to reduce the volume and frequency with which it appears in your routine. The ideal is that you give a break of at least three days between one consumption and another, so your body can metabolize all the alcohol and eliminate it without causing major consequences. Another important point is the volume, we need to limit it to one or two doses per occasion.

Avoid parties that are open bar and always keep the seal on the can in your pocket or a napkin every time you consume a drink. This way, at the end of the night you will have a real idea of ​​how much you have consumed and you can gradually reduce the volume.

Let’s say you consumed five cans of beer at a barbecue. At the next meeting, limit yourself to four and then reduce until you reach just one or two cans.

Image: iStock

Drink water

Have you noticed that in every nutrition tip water always appears? And yet many people don’t even come close to the ideal volume. The lack of water leads to swelling, which gives the impression that we are bloated and with a greater abdominal volume. In addition, our metabolism slows down to the point where it is difficult to eliminate fat.

An analogy that I always make for people to understand is: imagine a well-greased dish, which you need soap and water to clean properly. If we only use soap, the dish will still be greasy and we won’t be able to clean it. Our body works the same way. Imagine that the fat on the plate is the body fat you want to eliminate, the soap is the diet you are on, but without water the diet doesn’t work, just like soap can’t degrease a plate if you don’t pass it under it. from the tap.

Some symptoms that our body is dehydrated are:

Dry mouth;

Constipation;

Hard and dry stools;

Concentrated urine, with a stronger color and smell;

Swelling due to fluid retention;

Dry skin;

Weakness;

Dizziness;

Somnolence;

Headache.

eat more often

Avoid eating huge meals. Try to fractionate your meals better, eating food every 3 or 4 hours. That way you will have a smaller volume of food to digest on occasion and with that you will have a less bloated feeling in the abdominal region.

Another important point is that your meals are well balanced. Avoid consuming only carbohydrates and always try to balance it with good sources of protein such as meat, chicken, fish, eggs, cheeses; or good sources of fats like seeds and nuts. This way you will be satisfied and avoid spikes in blood glucose.

Image: iStock

Have a good night of sleep

Of course, what we eat is extremely important to reduce the volume of fat accumulated in the abdominal region, but there is no point in eating well if we sleep poorly. That’s because it’s at night that the body’s renewal takes place, especially our hormone production. Did you know that sleeping less than 7 hours with quality leads to an increase in cortisol, which causes more and more fat to accumulate in the abdominal region?

Try to practice sleep hygiene, which consists of: