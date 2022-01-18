Do you have to throw away a toothbrush after having the flu or covid?

At this point in the Covid-19 pandemic — which is now competing with an outbreak of the flu — most people already know the best ways to prevent these highly contagious diseases. But, if you happen to contract one of the two diseases, what to do with personal objects at home such as a toothbrush, sheet, pillowcase, towels and others?

Once the test came back positive for these diseases, and even if you didn’t show symptoms, you need to make sure that contagion control measures were taken during and after the quarantine. The idea is to protect the people of their conviviality and the community. At home, the order is to keep everything clean and disinfected and still do a general cleaning after a covid-19 or flu frame.

But how far does this cleaning go? Do I need to throw away a toothbrush or other more personal items? Understand below.

The basics of flu and covid-19 viruses

Infectologist Valdes Roberto Bollela, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at USP, explains that as both diseases are respiratory, they are transmitted by air, through person-to-person contact, in addition to exposure to droplets of saliva and aerosols when an infected person cough, sneeze, speak or breathe.

These droplets can also contaminate surfaces, which can be touched by others. In some of them, such as steel and plastic, the covid-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours and the influenza virus for 24 to 48 hours in closed places. However, factors such as humidity, heat and temperature can influence this survival time.

As these viruses are susceptible and easily eliminated with a good cleaning, especially when cleaning and disinfection are done with soap and water (it can also be neutral detergent, 70% ethyl alcohol or 0.5% sodium hypochlorite), keep everything sanitized prevents infections.

“Nevertheless, personal contact and transmission by air continue to be the main means of contagion of these diseases”, explains the doctor.

Where to start cleaning after infection

Whether during or after infection, to enhance the neutralization of these viruses, it is recommended to keep the environments always airy, sanitize floors, surfaces such as doorknobs, bedside tables, bathroom sink, toilet, cell phone, TV remote control or air conditioning. , light switch, tables, the refrigerator door and other objects that are touched frequently. Upholstery and chairs should also be vacuumed.

Sheets, blankets, pillows and bath towels are not to be shared and can be washed normally in the washing machine. The person in charge of this task should keep these items away from their face and body and sanitize their hands immediately after touching them. It’s okay to add other clothes from the house in the same wash. If the pillow is not washable, it should be kept out of use in a ventilated place for at least two or three days.

Cooking utensils (plates, cutlery, glasses, etc.) should also not be used by others during the infection, and after immediate use they need to be washed with soap and water or in the dishwasher. It is suggested that only one person do this work during or immediately after recovery, and that person should wear a mask to reinforce protection while handling these items.

Toothbrush and other oral hygiene items

What about personal items like toothbrush and toothpaste, dental floss and mouthwash? There is some scientific evidence that there may be a relationship between oral health and the prevention/reduction of flu infections, as well as their complications. The data are from a recent study by Shinshu University School of Medicine.

On the other hand, it is already known that the covid-19 virus can be present in the oral cavity and scientists already suspect that the presence of some local inflammatory process, such as periodontitis, for example, can contribute to the worsening of the disease.

Given this information, the recommendation is to improve oral hygiene care before, during and after these diseases. Incidentally, oral hygiene items should be separated from the family during an infection, and should never be shared.

“Because they are for personal use, they will not need to be discarded after the disease, especially in a country where this kit is expensive for a large part of the population. In addition, there is no risk of reinfection”, advises Juliana Bertoldi Franco, dental surgeon and member of the Technical Chamber of Hospital Dentistry for Special Patients at Crosp.

In the case of people who were hospitalized and used an oral hygiene kit in this environment, it should be thrown away, at the time of discharge. “The risk here would be cross-contamination with hospital microorganisms”, completes Franco.

With or without disease, it is always good to remember that the toothbrush should be changed every three months.

What about bathroom disposables?

Opened tissue boxes, toilet paper rolls or boxes with masks that were available for those who had the flu or covid-19 should be placed in a plastic bag and closed for disposal in the common trash.

Sources: Juliana Bertoldi Franco, dental surgeon at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo) and member of the Technical Chamber of Hospital Dentistry for Special Patients Crosp (Regional Council of Dentistry of São Paulo) and Valdes Roberto Bollela, infectious disease physician and professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at FMRP-USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo). Medical review: Valdes Roberto Bollela.

References: IFF/Fiocruz (National Institute of Health for Women, Children and Adolescents Fernandes Figueira); CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); Kawamoto M, Tanaka H, ​​Sakurai A, Otagiri H, Karasawa I, et al. (2021) Exploration of correlation of oral hygiene and condition with influenza infection. PLOS ONE 16(8): e0254981. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0254981.