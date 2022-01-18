Dollar rises 0.24%, to R$5.527, after 4 consecutive declines; stock market falls

The dollar closed Monday (17) up 0.24%, sold at R$ 5.527, interrupting a sequence of four consecutive falls. Last week, the American currency had accumulated losses of 2.1% against the real – the biggest weekly low in more than two months, since the beginning of November 2021 (-2.19%).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day down 0.52%, reaching 106,373.87 points, after accumulating gains of 4.1% in the previous week.

Even with today’s performance, the dollar continues to fall compared to December, adding losses of 0.88% in the first days of 2022.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

China and USA

Data released today showed China’s economy grew 8.1% last year, the highest in a decade since 2011. The numbers were well above the government’s target of “over 6%” and the revised expansion. 2020 (2.2%), which left investors optimistic.

The market also continued to monitor the prospects for interest rate hikes by the Fed (Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States). Last week, inflation data in line with forecasts cooled the most aggressive bets for monetary policy, with most experts now predicting three to four increases in borrowing costs in 2022.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

GDP preview in Brazil

In Brazil, the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank) – a “preview” of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) – closed November up 0.69%, slightly above the expectations of economists consulted by Reuters (0 .65%).

The positive data comes after four consecutive declines and at the strongest pace since February, pointing to some economic recovery at the end of 2021, according to data from the Central Bank.

But there are still reasons for caution at home. In a note to Reuters, Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos, drew attention to the strike of civil servants scheduled for tomorrow, amid pressure from various categories of civil servants for salary readjustments.

This “can still generate a relevant fiscal impact,” said Beyruti.

(With Reuters)