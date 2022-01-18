Douglas Silva’s wife delivers that the actor feared his daughter’s success; understand · TV news

Maria Flor, Douglas Silva’s daughter, stole the show after her father was announced as one of the participants in Big Brother Brasil 22. This Monday (17), Carolina Brito, the actor’s wife, confessed that the Camarote member feared influencing the heiress to success in the artistic career.

“From a young age, people talk about her talent [no meio artístico], but Douglas thought her too small and didn’t want to influence and direct something without knowing if it would be her will. So, she grew more and showed that she had the desire and talent to follow in his footsteps”, explained Carolina.

In an interview with Gshow, the psychologist said that she was surprised by the repercussion that Maria Flor conquered on the internet. The 10-year-old already has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.

“Despite knowing Maria Flor’s talent and charisma, we are very surprised with all the affection we are receiving. She is very anxious and very attentive to everything, after all, she is her father’s biggest fan”, added the matriarch.

About her husband’s entry into Globo’s reality show, Carolina confessed that she got emotional during the farewell of her beloved: “I’m a melted butter, I started crying the day before. The next day, they came to pick him up early, and it was a cry”.

“He held back, I believe to be able to stand firm in his decision to go into the program and confinement, as being away from his family is a very difficult issue for him. He pretends to be tough, but he’s one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever seen.” , she added.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17), after the airing of Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo.

Check out some records of Douglas Silva with his family:

