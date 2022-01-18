Douglas Silva’s wife, from BBB22, reveals: ‘Pretends to be tough’ | BBB22

THE Big Day, The day the participants were revealed to the public, last Friday, 1/14, was pure adrenaline for the family. “Too good madness! Great anxiety, especially because Douglas was one of the last announced. Since then, the reaction has been great. I believe a lot in him and in the good essence he has. They will fall in love with this giant guy with a wide smile”, melts Carolina.

She says she already missed her husband on Douglas’s first day away from home. In addition to her and the other family members, the actor has two great reasons to miss him during the Big Brother Brazil: her daughters, Maria Flor, 10, and Morena, 1. The eldest has been successful on social media with dance videos and already has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Carolina tells more about her first steps in the artistic world and says that the girl is also looking forward to her father’s debut at the BBB.

“Despite knowing Maria Flor’s talent and charisma, we are very surprised with all the affection we are receiving. She is too anxious and very attentive to everything, after all, she is her father’s biggest fan”, he delivers.