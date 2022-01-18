Dropped on the Stock Exchange: Nubank loses position as the most valuable bank in Latin America

Nubank (B3:NUBR33;NYSE:NU) has just come down from the podium as the most valuable bank in Latin America, the post now belongs to Itaú (ITUB4). Fintech’s value fell from US$42 billion in December to US$37.4 billion in January after US interest rates were expected to impact the entire financial market.

















The quoted value was reached last Friday, January 14, when Nubank registered a devaluation of 13.4%, while Itaú shares on the New York Stock Exchange appreciated 13.3%, being valued at a total of US$ 39.5 billion. Another bank that also registered growth was Bradesco (BBDC4), which rose 10.2% and is worth US$ 32.9 billion.





Nubank was not the only fintech to register a devaluation: Robinhood registered a 15% drop, Toast lost 25% and the worst result among them was Affirm, which shrank 31%. These numbers are explained by the expected interest rate hike that should go from 0 to up to 2.5% at the Fed, which is the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. This increase in values ​​directly impacts the cost of capital of companies, especially those linked to technology, which need more investments.

















According to Veronica Clark, who is an economist at Citi in the United States, the main cause of this rate increase is the prolongation of inflation in the US, which made the Fed adopt a cautious strategy, raising rates in March instead of June. In addition, it is expected that we will see another increase in this rate in 2022, which should be around 0.50%, further reducing the availability of capital in the financial market, where several technology companies already register drops of around 5 points. percentages on Nasdaq.