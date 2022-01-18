Earth is getting colder than we expected, study says

The inside of the Earth is cooling at a faster rate than we anticipated, according to a study published by scientists at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington. Experts have developed a new method of analysis that mimics the environment between the innermost part of the mantle and the most viscous outer part of our core, using diamonds to replicate laboratory experiments.

4.5 billion years ago, the Earth was covered by an ocean of magma, reaching extreme temperatures. Over the ages, this has cooled and given rise to the brittle layer we know as the “mantle”, as well as all the phenomena related to it: vulcanization, plate tectonics and mantle convection, for example.

icy earth? Not yet, according to scientists, but accelerating cooling is greater than what they expected and that could have consequences in the very distant future (Image: Outlook Artist/Shutterstock)

However, we still don’t know how long this process took and, moreover, how long this gradual drop in temperature will take to bring the above phenomena to a complete stop. Carnegie scientists suspect this has to do with the conductivity of the minerals that form the “boundary” between Earth’s mantle and core.

This layer is formed mostly by an ore known as “bridgmanite” (scientifically, “magnesium silicate perovskite”). But analyzing its thermal conductivity was difficult because, well, it’s almost at the center of the Earth, which we haven’t quite gotten to yet.

The solution is to try to reproduce this same environment in the laboratory, under controlled conditions, and this is what Carnegie Professor Emeritus Motohiko Murakami and his team managed to do, using an optical absorption measurement system in a diamond heated with a targeted pulsed laser.

According to Murakami, this allowed the scientists to discover that bridgmanite’s thermal conduction capacity is 1.5 times greater than they expected – which in turn suggests that the heat flux near the Earth’s center is also greater than anticipated. .

A greater heat flux accelerates the process of mantle convection (the dragging motion of the mantle from currents that transport heat from the Earth’s interior to its surface) and, in itself, accelerates the process of cooling the planet. This can impact, for example, the movements of tectonic plates: the large continental masses of the mantle are mainly responsible for earthquakes by moving in the directions of each other and collide.

With the planet’s interior cooling, these movements may slow down. This was expected of us, but the new study indicates that it could happen faster than we think.

And that’s not all: according to Murakami, this “accelerated cooling” can also alter the more stable phases of minerals between the Earth’s mantle and core. When very cold, bridgmanite turns into post-perovskite – a pressure-filled phase of magnesium silicate. When this ore starts to dominate, the cooling must be even faster, since it has an even more efficient thermal conduction.

“Our results can give us a new perspective on the evolution of Earth’s dynamics,” said Murakami. “They suggest that Earth, like other rocky planets, is cooling and becoming less active at a much faster rate.”

The full study is available in the scientific journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

