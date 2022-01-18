Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves dead and injured | World

At least 26 people were killed and several injured in a 5.3 magnitude earthquake that rocked western Afghanistan on Monday, a local official said.

People died when the roofs of their houses fell in Qadis, a town in the western province of Badghis, local governor Mohammad Saleh Purdel told AFP.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.3, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which initially reported a magnitude of 5.6.

“Also, several people were injured in today’s earthquake,” Purdel said, adding that among the victims were women and children.

“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” provincial spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwary told AFP, adding that four were also injured.

The earthquake also caused damage in Muqr district in the same province, although data on eventual deaths are not yet available, the official said.

Afghanistan is often hit by earthquakes, particularly in the mountainous massif of the Hindu Kush, near the boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.