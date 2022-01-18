Economy gives sigh in November, but remains without strength to grow

The service sector, mainly activities related to information technology, gave a sigh to the economy in November, in the measurement of the IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity), calculated month by month by the Central Bank. But the upward trend does not register any more lasting or consistent momentum.

With a rise of 0.7%, the IBC-Br interrupted an already long negative trend in November. There were four consecutive months of decline, from July to October. With the November data, the IBC-Br accumulated a high of 4.3% in 12 months.

The November IBC-Br sigh reflects unbalanced activity. An example is the vehicle sector. Production, which faces supply problems due to a disruption in the supply of parts, rose by a vigorous 23% in November, but remains 30% below the pre-pandemic level, that is, in the January-February 2020 period.

As for services, which boosted activity – and the IBC-Br – in November, up 2.5% in the month, concentrated the positive result in the information services segment, with emphasis on internet services. The segment accounted for about 60% of the increase observed in the entire service sector.

All projections for December, the closing of the numbers for 2021 as a whole and for the whole of 2022 point to modest expansion and, in the case of the year that is starting, even recession. A rise of just 0.2% in the December IBC-Br is projected, allowing us to predict that last year’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will close at around 4.5%-4.7%.

This means that the economy, in 2021, reflected only a cyclical recovery, after the 3.9% dip in 2020, consuming the 4.9% positive momentum left by activity, which temporarily accelerated at the end of last year. If the expansion forecast for the year is confirmed, it will mean that the economy has wasted, with recession, part of the impulse inherited from 2020. consensus, will be negative, around 0.5%.

In the most recent Focus Bulletin, released this Monday (17), the forecast for economic growth this year rose slightly, from 0.28% last week to 0.29% this week, after the improvement indicated by the IBC-Br in November. The most influential market analysts, however, maintain projections of a decline in the economy in 2022 compared to 2021, in the vicinity of 0.5%.

Convalescent from the brakes imposed by the pandemic, the economy once again faced doubts about its future behavior, with the accelerated spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Not only are there risks of further interruptions, both in production and consumption, with the increase in hospitalizations and capacity of health units, although vaccination has reduced the severity of symptoms and deaths. The economic environment also remains heavy, making business resumption and investment decisions difficult.

These difficulties are reinforced by political instabilities promoted by attitudes of President Jair Bolsonaro himself, to which are added the uncertainties prevailing in economic policy. In addition, the external side has gradually appeared less favourable.

An upward movement in external interest rates is underway, led by the Fed (Federal Reserve, American central bank), which results in an appreciation of the dollar against other currencies. This scenario makes the task of conducting interest rate policy even more complicated for the Central Bank in the sense of containing the rise in prices and keeping dollar quotations less volatile without excessively blocking the growth channels of economic activity.