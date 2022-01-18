Electricity bill rises more than inflation since 2015, says newspaper

The electricity bill in Brazil has more than doubled the rate of inflation since 2015, according to data from Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders) obtained by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. They point out that the residential tariff accumulates a high of 114%, a difference of 137% in relation to inflation in the same period (48%).

The report points out that, in addition to the corrections made annually in the tariffs, the last few years were marked by the creation of new charges and costs directly passed on to the consumer. The growth in charges and subsidies, the need to use thermoelectric plants and the energy contracting model are cited among the reasons for the increase.

To Estadão, the vice president of energy at Abraceel and responsible for the survey, Alexandre Lopes, highlighted that the cost tends to increase for residential consumers at times when it rains little, as happened in 2021.

As for those operating in the free market – where energy is negotiated directly with generators — the impact is less.

“We have 2021 costs that have not yet been passed on to tariffs. So, we should have an increase above inflation in 2022. When the new loan to the electricity sector starts to be paid, it will impact tariffs even more. So, part of these costs of the crisis will be this year, and other installments in the coming years”, stated Lopes.

The survey considers data since 2015, during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, after the Treasury interrupted transfers to the CDE (Energy Development Account), a sectoral fund that aims to fund various public policies in the Brazilian electricity sector.

To the newspaper, the former director of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) Edvaldo Santana said that this interruption led to a “tariff” of 25% in February 2015, and that it has not stopped.

“There will be no refreshments, at least for the next three years. In the 2022 Budget there is an increase of almost 25% in the account that finances the subsidies. And it will grow much more until 2025”, he said.